Grossman started at designated hitter and went 0-for-4 in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Marlins.

Grossman made his third consecutive start and could see an uptick in plate appearances as the primary DH due to Josh Jung's thumb injury. The third baseman suffered a broken thumb on Sunday and likely faces a multi-week absence. Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith are expected to fill in at third base, which opens up DH for Grossman. While that's a good thing for the player, it may be less so for fantasy managers. Grossman is batting .189 with a .634 OPS over 104 plate appearances since June 1. The Rangers could also rotation catchers Mitch Garver and Sam Huff at DH.