Grossman is out of the lineup for Game 2 of the ALDS against the Orioles on Sunday.

Grossman hit third as Texas' designated hitter in the first three games of the playoffs, but he'll take a seat Sunday after he went 2-for-14 with a double, a walk and eight strikeouts. Mitch Garver finished the regular season as the Rangers' primary DH and will fill that role in Game 2.