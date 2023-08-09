Grossman will serve as the Rangers' designated hitter and No. 7 hitter in Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Though Grossman is maintaining an underwhelming .698 OPS on the season, he's at least been productive to begin August. After doubling twice and drawing a walk in Tuesday's 6-1 win, Grossman's slash line sits at .278/.381/.611 through six games this month. He'll remain in the lineup Wednesday for the sixth game in a row and should have a clear path to a regular role while Josh Jung (thumb) is on the shelf.