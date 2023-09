Grossman is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Red Sox.

With Adolis Garcia and Josh Jung back in the fold, Grossman's run as a semi-regular may be at an end. He should still get some starts at designated hitter and in left field, but Evan Carter looks poised to get the majority of left-field starts, especially against righties, and Mitch Garver is starting at designated hitter for the second time in the last three games.