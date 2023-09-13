Grossman went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's victory over the Blue Jays.

Grossman opened the game's scoring with his 375-foot, two-run homer off Hyun Jin Ryu in the fourth inning. The switch-hitter drew his fourth straight start in right field as he looks to be manager Bruce Bochy's preferred replacement for Adolis Garcia (knee). Grossman is slashing .237/.328/.397 over 325 at-bats in 104 games this season.