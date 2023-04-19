Grossman will sit Wednesday against the Royals.
Grossman will get a breather after he went 3-for-10 with a walk, an RBI and four runs scored over the last three contests. Ezequiel Duran will replace him at designated hitter and bat seventh in the series finale with Kansas City.
