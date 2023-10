Grossman is starting at designated hitter and batting third in Tuesday's Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Rays.

Grossman has always hit lefties better than righties and this season was no different as he collected a .953 OPS against southpaws and just a .633 OPS versus right-handers. It makes him a curious choice for the DH spot and especially the three hole, but he's nonetheless manager Bruce Bochy's choice over Mitch Garver.