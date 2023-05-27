Jankowski (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Jankowski will return to the Rangers after ending up on the IL on May 9 with a right hamstring strain. The outfielder went 3-for-10 with a double, two RBI, a run scored over 10 at-bats over his three-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock. Jankowski is batting .309 with six extra-base hits, nine RBI, 14 runs scored and five stolen bases over 68 at-bats in 25 games with Texas in 2023 and could find himself operating as an everyday option after Ezequiel Duran (rib) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.
