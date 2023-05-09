Jankowski (hamstring) is expected to be placed on the injured list prior to the Rangers' game versus the Mariners, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Jankowski had to exit Sunday's game with a right hamstring injury and didn't play Monday, with a subsequent MRI revealing a minor strain. It doesn't sound like the team anticipates him being out too long, but they'd rather make a move now than play a man short for a few days. Jankowski has been seeing a lot of starts in left field and that playing time now figures to fall to Robbie Grossman and Bubba Thompson.