Jankowski started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a double, and RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Cubs.

Jankowski made his first start of the season, slotting in for a slumping Robbie Grossman. The speedy, defense-first outfielder made the Opening Day roster, because Leody Taveras (oblique) was placed on the injured list. With Taveras having started a rehab assignment, he could return as soon as Monday, which could jeopardize Jankowski's spot on the roster.