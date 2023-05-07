Jankowski went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 10-1 win over the Angels.

Jankowski had RBI singles in the fourth and ninth innings. He's starting to heat up a bit again, going 5-for-14 (.357) over his last four contests to begin May. For the season, the outfielder has a .313/.387/.418 slash line, no home runs, nine RBI, 13 runs scored and five stolen bases through 76 plate appearances.