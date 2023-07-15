Jankowski started in left field and went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 12-4 win over the Guardians.

Jankowski made his third start in the last four games and has hit safely in eight consecutive starts, going 13-for-29 (.448) with three walks, four steals and eight RBI. He remains a rotation regular in left field and leads the team with 12 stolen bases.