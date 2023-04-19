Jankowski went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 12-2 win over the Royals.

Jankowski slotted into the number two spot in the batting order Tuesday and turned in his third multi-hit effort of the young season. He plated a run in the third on a single, doubled in the sixth and walked and scored in the eighth. The 31-year-old has been a surprisingly addition for the rangers early on, slashing .333/.419/.519 with four extra base hits, nine RBI, seven runs scored and a 4:5 BB:K over 32 plate appearances. He has only started against righties this season as he's assumed the strong side of a platoon in the outfield.