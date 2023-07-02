Jankowski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Jankowski will head to the bench for the series finale after he started each of the previous three games while reaching base in eight of his 13 plate appearances and contributing a pair of stolen bases. Though he'll sit out in favor of Josh Smith on Sunday against a right-hander (Shawn Dubin), the lefty-hitting Jankowski looks like he'll be the top option to fill the final spot in the Texas lineup versus righties more often than not.