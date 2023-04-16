Jankowski started in left field and went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 8-2 loss to Houston.

Jankowski made his second straight start and fifth in the last six games. Robbie Grossman opened the season with a regular spot in the outfield, but his slump has given Jankowski an opportunity to enter the outfield mix. The 31-year-old journeyman is 6-for-17 with two doubles, one triple, three walks, two steals, three RBI and five runs scored during his five-start run.