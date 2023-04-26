Jankowski was lifted from Wednesday's game versus the Reds due to left hip tightness, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. He went hitless in two plate appearances before he was lifted from the contest in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Jankowski evidently tweaked his hip on an awkward dive in center field in the bottom of the third. His injury appears to be a day-to-day concern, but the Rangers should provide an update on the extent of the issue prior to Thursday's series opener versus the Yankees. Jankowski has garnered a good amount of playing time with the Rangers lately and entered play Wednesday with an .898 OPS and four steals.