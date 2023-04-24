Jankowski is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Cincinnati.

The lefty-hitting Jankowski is on the bench for the third time in four games, with all of those absences coming against left-handed starting pitchers. Jankowski still appears to have a grasp on a strong-side platoon role while Corey Seager's (hamstring) move to the injured list has resulted in Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran seeing most of their reps at shortstop rather than in the outfield.