Jankowski entered as a pinch runner, scored a run then finished out Tuesday's 6-1 win over Oakland in left field.

Not too long ago, Jankowski was the near-everyday left fielder for the Rangers, but he's mired in a 1-for-22 skid and losing at-bats. Robbie Grossman appears to be the left fielder du jour. With Ezequiel Duran covering third base following Josh Jung's thumb injury, the left field rotation is down to Jankowski and Grossman.