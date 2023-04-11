Jankowski started in center field and went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Monday's 11-2 win over the Royals.

For a second straight game, Jankowski was in the starting lineup and stole a base. He and Bubba Thompson, starting in left, have sparked a listless Texas offense the last two days. Given the struggles of Robbie Grossman (.167/.235/.300), it's fair to speculate that left field may be in play for either Jankowski or Thompson when Leody Taveras (oblique) returns from a rehab assignment, expected later this week.