Jankowski started in left field and went 0-for-3 in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Orioles.

Jankowski made his first start since being activated off the injured list. At the time of his hamstring injury, Jankowski was a semi-regular in left field, but others in the lineup have stepped up at the plate and made the position more crowded. Ezequiel Duran (oblique), Robbie Grossman and Josh Smith have surged during the month of May.