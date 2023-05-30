Jankowski went 1-for-2 with a stolen base in Monday's 5-0 win over the Tigers.
Jankowski entered the game as a pinch hitter for Bubba Thompson and finished out in left field. It was his second appearance (one start) in three games since being activated off the injured list. He's been an unlikely but valued presence early in the season for Texas. Jankowski seemingly would survive the pending return of Mitch Garver (knee), which is expected this week. The next hurdle would be when Ezequiel Duran (oblique) returns early June. Jankowski is batting .301 with six steals over 27 games.
