Jankowski went 0-for-3 with one steal in Saturday's win over the Yankees.
Jankowski has only played more than 100 games twice in his career. He stole at least 24 bags in both of those seasons. The outfielder has already played 20 games this season and is up to five stolen bases. His average is a career-best .302 as well, but he offer very little power, as he has yet to go deep this season.
