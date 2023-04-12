Jankowski is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Jankowski is hitting the bench after he started in each of Texas' last three games while going 3-for-10 with two doubles, two walks four runs, three RBI and two stolen bases. With Texas bringing back Leody Taveras (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, he, Adolis Garcia and Robbie Grossman should fill everyday roles in the outfield or at designated hitter. However, with Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran likely to see more time in the infield rather than left field moving forward after Corey Seager (hamstring) was placed on the IL on Wednesday, Jankowski or Bubba Thompson could continue to see meaningful opportunities in the remaining spot in the outfield.