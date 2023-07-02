Jankowski started in left field and went 2-for-4 with two steals, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 5-2 win over Houston.

Jankowski increased his stolen base total to 10 (caught once), the first time since 2018 he's achieved double-digit thefts. He started in left field for a third consecutive game following a stretch in which he made just two starts in 10 games. He's considered a better outfield defender than Ezequiel Duran, who was moved from left field to DH the last three games. If Jankowski gets back into a semi-regular rotation, as he was prior to a May hamstring injury, his speed will be an asset for fantasy managers.