Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Sunday that Jankowski (hamstring) will spend more than the minimum 15 days on the injured list, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Jankowski's placement on the IL due to a right hamstring strain is retroactive to May 8, but Bochy's comments suggest that the Rangers may not be counting on the veteran outfielder making it back before the end of the month. With Corey Seager (hamstring) seemingly on track to return from the IL during the upcoming week and the hot-hitting Ezequiel Duran likely to settle into a regular role in left field or designated hitter as a result, Jankowski may not be in store for steady playing time whenever he's deemed ready to rejoin the Rangers.