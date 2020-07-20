Rivera was reassigned to the Rangers' alternate training site Sunday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Rivera was thought to be a strong candidate to begin the season on the team's 30-man roster when camp started, but he'll instead work at the team's alternate training site. Given the 28-year-old's abilities as a utility infielder, he could be one of the team's top options to fill in as depth if injuries occur on the major-league squad. Rivera hit .183/.258/.217 with three RBI and two stolen bases over 34 games with the Marlins last year.
