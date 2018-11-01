Moore was removed from the Rays' 40-man roster Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Moore and fellow catcher Jesus Sucre were cast off the team's 40-man roster in order to clear space for younger prospects in need of protection from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. The veteran backstop appeared in just eight games for Tampa Bay in 2018, hitting .222/.263/.444 with one homer.

More News
Our Latest Stories