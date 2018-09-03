Moore was placed on the restricted list Monday due to improper documentation with his passport, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays are playing the Blue Jays in Canada for three days. It's unclear whether the issue will be resolved quickly or if he'll miss the entire series. He's temporarily off the 40-man roster until the issue is resolved. The Rays called up Nick Ciuffo as a backup catcher while Moore is unavailable.