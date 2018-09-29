Moore went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays.

It's his first homer for Tampa Bay this season, and his first in the majors since 2012 with the Royals. Moore and his .550 career OPS will head into next season as a depth catching option once again, whether for the Rays or for another organization.

More News
Our Latest Stories