Moore had his contract selected from Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Moore will rejoin the big-league roster as Michael Perez (hamstring) heads to the DL. During a brief cup of coffee with the Rays in July, Moore started two games, going 1-for-6 with one run scored and two strikeouts. Across 58 contest with Durham in 2018, he's slashed .219/.260/.347.