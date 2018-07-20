Moore's contract was selected by the Rays on Friday, Juan Toribio of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.

The Rays will need a second catcher with Wilson Ramos out with a strained hamstring. Moore has spent parts of eight seasons in the big leagues but has appeared in just 96 games and none since 2016. He has a .197/.237/.303 line overall and is unlikely to be used in anything other than a backup role while he remains with the team.