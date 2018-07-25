Moore will be designated for assignment by the Rays prior to Thursday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Moore will wind up having gotten into just one game for the Rays, going hitless in three at-bats. New acquisition Michael Perez will jump ahead of him on the catcher depth chart, backing up Jesus Sucre until Wilson Ramos returns from his hamstring injury. It will now likely take another injury for Moore to return to the big leagues.