Rays' Adam Moore: Heads to minors camp
The Rays reassigned Moore to their minor-league camp Sunday.
Moore's dismissal means that Jesus Sucre has secured his spot as the No. 2 catcher behind Wilson Ramos. Look for the 33-year-old Moore to open the season at Triple-A Durham.
