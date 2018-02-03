Rays' Adam Moore: Inks NRI agreement with Tampa Bay
Moore signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Saturday, which includes an invite to spring training, ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick reports.
Moore will serve as organizational depth at the catching position for the Rays, although he will likely spend most of the season at the Triple-A level barring an injury. In 2017, he played in 76 games for Triple-A Columbus within the Indians' system, slashing .238/.313/.369 with eight home runs and 33 RBI. Moore has appeared in just 30 major-league games over the last seven seasons.
