Moore will be sidelined for 5-to-6 days after suffering a left thumb injury, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Moore is in big-league camp as a non-roster invitee and is likely to begin the year at the Triple-A level after signing with the organization last month. He should return to game action around the end of next week.

