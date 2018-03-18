Moore (thumb) replaced starter Jesus Sucre behind the plate in the Rays' 4-3 Grapefruit League loss to the Red Sox on Saturday, striking out in his lone at-bat.

It marked Moore's first spring action since March 6 after the veteran backstop was sidelined with a left thumb injury. Moore doesn't look like a serious candidate for the Rays' Opening Day roster with the team expected to proceed with Wilson Ramos and Sucre as their two catchers.

