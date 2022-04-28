Kittredge pitched 1.1 innings, surrendering one run on two hits while striking out a batter on his way to a save in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Mariners.

Kittredge was called upon to get a four-out save Wednesday, giving up a single to Ty France before getting Jesse Winker to ground out with two on to end the eighth inning. After retiring the first two batters in the ninth, Abraham Toro took the right hander deep for a solo shot, but Kittredge was able to get Julio Rodriguez to fly out to end the game. The save was his third of the season and he now sports a 1.93 ERA and 0.64 WHIP over 9.1 innings.