Kittredge had his contract selected from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander is set to make his 2019 big-league debut following the demotion of Jake Faria. Kittridge has posted a 1.93 ERA and 0.81 WHIP with a 55:6 K:BB over 37.1 innings this season at Triple-A.

