Rays' Anthony Bemboom: Back in action at Triple-A
Bemboom (thumb) was reinstated from Triple-A Durham's 7-day injured list and went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 9-5 loss to Norfolk.
Sidelined in mid-March after requiring surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb, Bemboom remained at extended spring training until late April before heading to High-A Charlotte for a three-game rehab stint. After reporting no setbacks during the rehab stint, Bemboom rejoined Durham this week and should handle No. 2 catching duties behind Nick Ciuffo.
