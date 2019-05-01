Bemboom (thumb) was reinstated from Triple-A Durham's 7-day injured list and went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 9-5 loss to Norfolk.

Sidelined in mid-March after requiring surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb, Bemboom remained at extended spring training until late April before heading to High-A Charlotte for a three-game rehab stint. After reporting no setbacks during the rehab stint, Bemboom rejoined Durham this week and should handle No. 2 catching duties behind Nick Ciuffo.