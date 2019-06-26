Rays' Anthony Bemboom: Begins rehab assignment
Bemboom (knee) caught five innings and went 0-for-3 in his first rehab game Wednesday with High-A Charlotte.
Bemboom was expected to initiate a rehab assignment last weekend before the Rays instead opted to give him a few extra days to rest up. After recently shifting from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL, Bemboom won't be eligible for reinstatement until mid-July, so he'll likely remain on the rehab assignment through the All-Star break.
