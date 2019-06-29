Bemboom (knee) caught five innings and went 0-for-1 with two walks and a run in the GCL Rays' loss to the GCL Braves on Friday. He was also charged with two passed balls behind the dish.

Bemboom was more productive at the plate than in his rehab debut Wednesday, but he had a rough night defensively. The backstop has now caught five innings apiece in each of his first two minor-league contests, and he's slated to ramp up his activity level in coming games.