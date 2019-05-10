Bemboom was called up by the Rays on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 29-year-old has yet to make his big-league debut. He's been a career .235/.309/.349 hitter over eight minor-league seasons. With Mike Zunino (quad) and Michael Perez (oblique) both on the injured list, Bemboom is expected to back up Nick Ciuffo.