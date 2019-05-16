Bemboom was removed from Wednesday's game against the Marlins with right knee soreness, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Bemboom made his second start behind the plate since being called up last week but was unable to finish the contest. The 29-year-old is expected to be evaluated further after the game. The Rays can ill afford another injury at catcher with Mike Zunino (quad) and Michael Perez (oblique) already on the injured list.