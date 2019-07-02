Bemboom (knee) is 4-for-8 with two RBI and two runs over his last two rehab games.

Not only has Bemboom's performance with the bat been encouraging recently, but it's worth noting he generated a portion of that production at Triple-A Durham on Monday after beginning his rehab in the Gulf Coast League. Furthermore, Bemboom caught a full seven innings Monday, the highest workload of his rehab assignment thus far and a good sign for the health of his recovering knee.