Rays' Anthony Bemboom: Hitting well in rehab assignment
Bemboom (knee) is 4-for-8 with two RBI and two runs over his last two rehab games.
Not only has Bemboom's performance with the bat been encouraging recently, but it's worth noting he generated a portion of that production at Triple-A Durham on Monday after beginning his rehab in the Gulf Coast League. Furthermore, Bemboom caught a full seven innings Monday, the highest workload of his rehab assignment thus far and a good sign for the health of his recovering knee.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...