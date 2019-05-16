Updating a previous report, manager Kevin Cash remarked after Wednesday's game that Bemboom's knee injury is a sprain and that the catcher will be placed on the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The young backstop exited Wednesday's win over the Marlins with what was described as left knee soreness, but the issue is apparently serious enough to warrant time on the shelf for Bemboom. Topkin also reports that the injury originally occurred when Bemboom blocked a pitch at some point during the game. Nick Ciuffo, who was just sent to Triple-A Durham last Saturday, is expected to be called back up to platoon alongside Travis d'Arnaud behind the dish.