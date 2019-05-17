Bemboom won't need surgery on his sprained knee but will nevertheless miss 4-to-6 weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bemboom appeared in just three games before heading to the injured list. He was only on the roster due to injuries to Mike Zunino (quadriceps) and Michael Perez (oblique), so he may not have a job to come back to once healthy.

