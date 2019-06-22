The Rays transferred Bemboom (knee) to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Bemboom was shut down in mid-May with the left knee sprain, so his move to 60-day IL means he'll be sidelined through the All-Star break. The backstop had been scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at High-A Charlotte this weekend, and the transaction hints that he'll likely be kept in the minors for the maximum 20 days or close to it. In any case, Bemboom isn't expected to serve as anything more than a backup catcher for the Rays whenever he's formally reinstated.

More News
Our Latest Stories