Bemboom (knee) will begin a rehab assignment Friday at High-A Charlotte, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bemboom was ruled out 4-to-6 weeks in mid-May after suffering a sprained left knee but is now set to work his way back from the injured list. The 29-year-old may be headed to Triple-A Durham once healthy with Mike Zunino and Travis d'Arnaud serving as the top-two catchers for the Rays.

