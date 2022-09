Madris was claimed off waivers by the Rays on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He will report to Triple-A Durham.

The Pirates designated Madris for assignment earlier this week, but the Rays apparently see something they like. He hit .294/.366/.482 with seven home runs, four steals and a 0.46 BB/K in 71 games at Triple-A but struggled with a .177 average and one home run in 123 plate appearances in the majors.