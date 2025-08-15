The Rays selected Seymour's contract from Triple-A Durham on Friday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

The move is now official after Tampa Bay optioned Tristan Peters to Triple-A and released Logan Driscoll in order to make room for Seymour on the 40-man and 26-man rosters. Seymour is expected to see significant playing time at designated hitter for the Rays after smashing 30 home runs at Triple-A this season ahead of his promotion.